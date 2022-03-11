Kantanka Automobile CEO Kwadwo Safo Jnr has opened up on his first child who is already a teenager

In an interview with Bola Ray, Kwadwo Safo indicated that he had his first child, a girl, when he was just about 20 years

He revealed that he was on good terms with the 16-year-old's mother who he described as unknown

Kantanka Automobile CEO Kwadwo Safo Jnr has revealed that he gave birth to his first child when he was about 20 years old.

According to Safo Jnr who celebrated his 36th birthday a few weeks ago, the child who is a girl is now 16 years and growing steadily into a woman.

The Kantanka CEO revealed this during an interview with Bola Ray on Revealed on GHOne TV a few weeks ago.

"My first child is a girl. She is 16 years. She is a teenager now [and] the kind of questions she asks now," he told Bola Ray.

Relationship with daughter's mother

Speaking further, the 36-year-old indicated that he is on very good terms with his daughter's mother even though they are no more together.

He noted that, unlike his other children whose mothers are known in the public, the mother of his first child is not popular.

"I'm still cool with her mother but nobody knows her [the mother]," he said while smiling.

Watch the interview as posted on YouTube below:

