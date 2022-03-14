Mzbel's son, Aaron Nana Kwame Adepa, has got some of his followers in stitches after sharing a photo online

Adepa shared a photo from his late grandfather's funeral with an interesting caption expressing thanks on behalf of the deceased

The caption which borrowed from Afia Schwar's 'dada damoase' mantra has intrigued Adepa's followers and left them laughing

Nana Kwame Adepa, the son of singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has stirred laughter on social media.

Adepa shared a photo from the recently held final funeral rites of his mother's father, Albert Amoah a.k.a. Alhaji, on his Instagram page.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mzbel's son was seen dressed in all-white, which was the dress code for the funeral. He had a colourful bead necklace to match his outfit.

Adepa who was seated in the midst of others was full of smiles and looked very good in his clean-looking outfit.

Sharing the photo, Adepa decided to bring some humour to his online followers saying:

"Grandpa damoase."

Adepa's followers laugh

Adepa's caption was obviously playing on 'dada damoase', a mantra which was used by Afia Schwarzenegger while appreciating those who helped with her father's funeral.

For those who saw the humour in Adepa's caption, it was a very hilarious post that the 9-year-old boy had made.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions below:

abena_flourish said:

"Rolling on the floor."

akua___asare said:

"ajeiiii ei."

wasty359 said:

"Adepa my son in law behave or else I take my daughter."

salon_republic_gh said:

"This country erh U can never be sad in it despite the hardships involved."

