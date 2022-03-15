Afia Schwar has admitted that she slapped a young man at her father's final funeral rite over money

She revealed that the slap was not because she was preventing the man from picking the money but for assaulting her sister

In a new video, Schwar indicated that the man had tried to break the arm of her sister who was also picking the money on the ground

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has opened up on the video of her landing a slap on the face of a man at her father's funeral last weekend.

Schwar and her family held the final funeral rites of her father, Augustine Adjei, in Kumasi on March 12 and 13.

Social media became awash with videos of the comedienne accosting a young man who was seemingly trying to pick money showered on her. The video led to questions as to why Schwar would do that.

Reacting to the criticisms, Schwar admitted that she slapped the man over money but not because she was trying to stop him from picking the money.

According to Schwar, the young man who was part of the band had earlier attacked her elder sister for picking up money on the floor. She stated that the man nearly broke her sister's arm.

Schwar explained in her video that she was not going to stand and watch for the man to disrespect or hurt her sister who she described as an elderly woman.

