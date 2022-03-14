Afia Schwar has sought to disprove claims that there was a food shortage at the funeral of her father over the weekend

The comedienne shared videos and photos of bowls of fufu, banku, other foods and drinks that were served at the ceremony

Schwar's videos and photos have stirred mixed reactions from social media users over how well she handled food at the funeral

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has shared videos and photos of some of the food and drinks shared at his father's funeral.

Schwar and her family held the final funeral rites of her father, Augustine Adjei, in Kumasi on March 12 and 13.

Prior to the funeral, Schwar had left no expense spared as she went shopping for a cow to be used to prepare food at her dad's burial and funeral ceremony.

According to a blogger who was with Schwar at the Kumasi Abattoir, she spent GHC10,000 to buy a cow.

Mourners couldn't get food

But that claim has been looked at with scorn on social media after loads of complaints emerged online that there was not enough food at the funeral.

A number of guests who were at the funeral of Afia Schwarzenegger's father registered their displeasure at happenings on the day.

In a video, some ladies who appeared quite disappointed said they were not even given water to drink even after donating money.

Schwar disproves 'no food' complaints

But in a bid to quash the claims of no food, Schwar has shared a number of videos and photos of the dishes served at the funeral.

The first video showed local drinks neatly packaged in calabashes to be served.

In the second post, Schwar showed videos and photos of fufu, banku, meat, and other foods that were ready to be served.

Videos stir mixed reactions

Afia Schwar's food videos have virtually caused a debate among social media users. While some think she did so well, others thought the food part of the funeral was sub-standard.

archipalago was angry at those complaining:

"Omo agyimi tooo much!!! Nkurasefo) asefo)!!.. Meboafu paaaaa nkwasia fo).. Eno be plenty of food this???"

miss_pokuah said:

"I have counted the kenkey and it’s 8 Dada dawoase ooo ."

obaapa.nabel said:

"Eiii Aduane no nyinaaa ni ."

noisylvia said:

", This is the original our day, you will pay but you will not get the worth of your money ."

