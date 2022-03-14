Singer Mzbel has released a video from the recently Islamic funeral rite held for her father in Gbawe

The video shows loads of foods and drinks being served to the many mourners at the funeral ceremony

Mzbel's video comes after Afia Schwar insinuated in a video that the singer had organised a sub-standard funeral for her father

A video has popped up showing excerpts of the Islamic funeral rite held for the father of Ghanaian singer Mzbel.

Mzbel lost her father, Albert Amoah a.k.a. Alhaji, in January 27. Being a Muslim, Mr Amoah was buried immediately in his hometown of Mankessim.

A final funeral rite, known in Islam as Adua, was held by Mzbel and her family at Gbawe in Accra on March 5.

Afia Schwar shades MzBel

Days after the funeral, Mzbel's former friend, Afia Schwar, whose father, Augustine Adjei, had passed on earlier held the final funeral in Kumasi.

In one of the many videos after the funeral on March 12 and 13, Schwar was heard casting insinuations at Mzbel.

She claimed the funeral Mzbel held for her father was not up to standard and even described it as 'our day' celebration.

Video from Mzbel's father's funeral

Following Schwar's claim, a video from Mzbel's camp has popped up to prove her wrong.

In the video sighted on Instagram by YEN.com.gh, Mzbel is seen with guests at the all-white funeral. The venue was neatly arranged with mourners seated behind tables waiting to be served their food.

Other parts of the video, show a long lineup of foods and local drinks which were to be served as part of the buffet.

Fans react

For many social media users who have seen the video, Mzbel's organization of her father's funeral was impressive and not 'our day' as Schwar suggested.

hamdy.umarfarouk said:

"Oh yes you’ve won my dear… 3ne3 na Alhaji da woase ."

adoma_khadija said:

"I wish I can do voice note you even have a place to serve nyinaa ,nkok) buo party no nyinaa nso woky3 aduane, nkr3mofo) 3yie no nsaab)de3 nso woky33 aduane gye wo 2✌."

ampomah15 said:

"Hahahaha Afia ahwye oooooo the way she was bragging I was thinking she was going to use Menscook for her catering services LALASUMILAR FUNERAL DADA DAMUASI."

nanaama_edwards said:

"Mzbel wu y3 guy.....see simple and classy decor, see how everything was well organized!!!! Dada da wose."

