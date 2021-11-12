Serwaa Amihere has hailed men and the role they play in the lives of women

The broadcaster said she cannot live without a man and added that men are good

Serwaa denied the 'independent woman' tag and said she would appreciate support from her man

Award-winning broadcast journalist, Serwaa Amihere, has disclosed that she doesn't belong to the group of women who publicly pride themselves on being independent.

Serwaa in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh made this revelation while hosting her GH Today show on the topic, "expectations in a relationship."

The news anchor was quick to correct her co-host after he cited her as an example of an independent woman who does not feel the need to have a man in her life for her to survive.

Photos of Serwaa Amihere.

Source: Original

"Women like Serwaa who are independent really don't need a man to take care of them because they could cater for themselves," the male panellist said.

Serwaa burst into laughter and interjected saying:

"I need a man. I need a man to take care of me. I am not one of those women who go about saying they don't need a man to take care of them," she said amid hysterical laughter.

Serwaa also praised men saying men are good and that she would not pass off the opportunity of having her man spoil her.

