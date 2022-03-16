Shatta Wale has finally revealed the identity of the man who made his collaboration with Beyonce a reality

The outspoken dancehall star took to social media to share a photo of the man who he referred to as his "dad"

Shatta Wale put the spotlight on Ghana after he featured the US superstar on her The Gift Project for the Lion King movie

Multiple awards winning reggae Dancehall star, Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr has disclosed the identity of the man behind his collaboration with US star, Beyonce.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Ayoo hitmaker was seen posing with a well-built man in front of a plush home in the United States of America.

The Taking Over hitmaker who appeared to forever be in the debt of the man was seen looking so proud of himself and the fact that he was given such a golden opportunity.

Shatta Wale, who is currently in the United States with rapper Medikal on their Deeper Than Blood tour, appeared to have visited the man to check up on him.

The collaboration which made headlines in Ghana in 2020, put Shatta Wale in the trends for months following the announcement that he was on Beyonce's project.

Two years down the line, the Freedom hitmaker has decided to show the face of his 'plug' to the important collaboration.

The dancehall star made the announcement on his official Instagram page after sharing a photo with the man.

His caption to the post read:

"The man behind @beyonce ft shatta wale. My dad 4 LYF"

Very little is known of the man but is is purported that he is the owner of Fantasy Records.

In 2020, Shatta Wale worked with Beyonce on a song titled “Already” which was a song that was featured on Beyonce’s Lion King Album.

