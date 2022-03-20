Menaye Donkor is a year older as she is celebrating another milestone on social media especially Instagram

The former Miss Universe winner was born on March 20, 1981, and she has just attained 41 years

Menaye is married to Hearts of Oak star Sulley Muntari and they have been blessed with two children

Former beauty queen, Menaye Donkor Muntari, is celebrating another birthday on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

The wife of Hearts of Oak star, Sulley Muntari, has taken to Instagram to announce her birthday to the world.

Born on March 20, 1981, Menaye has attained 41 years and she has decided to celebrate the special day on Instagram.

Menaye Donkor celebrates 41st birthday with old photo; fans react (Photo credit: Instagram/Menaye Donkor)

Source: Instagram

The Canadian-born Ghanaian businesswoman has released an old photo of herself when she was a toddler.

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, the mother of 2 is seen looking cute in her anniversary cloth.

Captioning the photo she wrote, "Happy Birthday to me #GRACE #GodsChild #HappyChild."

Social media users react

Some followers of Menaye have taken to her comment section to wish her a happy birthday.

naa_morkhor:

"Mammaaaaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday to youuuuu QUEEN"

eli_kharis:

"Happyyyy birthday Beautiful @menayedonkor keep shining!!!"

fionasfoods:

"happy birthday Goddess"

editorsmusings:

"Happy happy birthday"

afriyie.nanaadjoa:

"Happy birthday Queen"

Source: YEN.com.gh