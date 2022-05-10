Afia Schwar has interacted with some fisherfolks at the Tema Fishing Harbour, where she had gone to buy fish

For the first time, she was heard speaking both Ga and Akan languages with the sellers in the video

Many people are awed by Afia's interaction with the women and have called her "beautiful" and humble"

Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has been spotted in a video buying some fish at the Tema Fishing Habour.

Afia shared the video on Instagram in which she is seen interacting with the fisherfolk smoothly.

YEN.com.gh heard Afia expressing herself in both the Ga and Twi language telling them what she likes and does not like regarding the choice of fish being displayed to her.

It seems this is the first time Afia has been heard speaking Ga, and this proves that she understands the language very well, just that she is not known for communicating in it.

Fans react to Afia’s video

Following her interaction with the women, some fans have observed that Afia is humble. Others say she was just looking beautiful at the harbour.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

hilda.ashitey: “Much love.”

lordddon_king: “Sister Afia how are you doing.”

godspower8962: “This woman his so beautiful.”

nxtlevel_: “Ghanaian women are very hardworking.”

realelementdotcom: “Such a caring mum.”

mizsarahadu: “Wow you so gorgeous Mum waaawu.”

prefinas_beauty_embassy: “very humble.”

barfiemmanuella: “My queen.”

konadu_endorsed: “Waoooow u beautiful mummy.”

mz_gee5479: “I wonder why people hate her so much sef.”

krobo_niba: “She make nice oo.”

diamondclinton100: “nice look babe.”

fawzanlynx4: “I love this sexy body.”

Afia Schwar earns praises for how she takes care of daughter Pena

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar was in the news recently following a video of how she was caring for her adoptive daughter, Penalistic Pena.

Afia was seen holding Pena’s back as a way of protection and to show affection and ensured that Pena walked before her.

The little girl was first to get to the car, but she stood and waited for her mother who came close and opened the door for her to get in first.

Afia then went to the driver’s side to get her own seat to start their journey.

Many people commented that Afia will never lack for the love she shows to Pena.

