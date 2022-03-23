Shatta Wale has called out industry players who are venting at the organizers of the Ghana Music Awards

According to him, it was rather too late for such criticism since he had been campaigning against the award scheme for years

Recently, radio personality Abeiku Santana called out the event organizers for allegedly sidelining some artistes in the nomination process

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has condemned industry players who are now calling out the organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA.)

In a post on Twitter and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale jabbed people who, according to him, did not want to muddy themselves by condemning the award scheme.

According to the Taking Over hitmaker, those who were now criticizing the music awards scheme in the country were “foolish”.

“You people you dey there if something dey happen you don’t want to talk about it. You be gentle people; foolish people. If you are foolish stay in your house because we are not stupid. You hear what I dey talk? Me alone, I dey try change something, nobody even helped.”

He singled out host of “Ekwansodwodwo”, Abeiku Santana, in his remarks.

After criticizing the organizers of the VGMA for not selecting two prominent highlife musicians for the Artiste of Year category, Abeiku Santana said the “reward” of the VGMAs “is in the hands of Shatta Wale.”

Shatta Wale pointed out a day after the comment of the radio and TV host that the award scheme was to be called out a long time ago.

"I talk this before Atta mills die did u guys bother… Foolish men and boys," he wrote in a post.

The VGMA barred Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy indefinitely after an altercation at the 2019 edition of the event. Two years after their absence, the organizers of the event lifted the ban.

However, Shatta Wale did not receive any nominations in this year’s VGMA. According to the PRO of the scheme, Shatta did not show “interest.”

