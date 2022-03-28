Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite's Tesla (Model X P100D) car has been involved in a minor accident

A motor rider smashed into the 100,000 dollars (GHC800,000) while it was being driven on the road

A video of the incident has popped up leaving many social media users feeling sorry for the motor rider

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A motor rider has landed himself in big trouble after crashing into one of the cars of business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite.

The 'okada man', as motor riders are commonly known, crashed into the businessman's Tesla Model X P100D.

In a video that has been sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the wine-coloured Tesla was seen parked with its hazard lights on.

Osei Kwame Despite's Tesla has been dented by a motor rider Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

A number of young men were seen in heated verbal exchanges in front of the car which was parked in the middle of the road.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After the back and forth between the young men, a voice was heard in the background shouting that the motor had dented the Tesla.

"The motor spoil the Tesla," the narrator said in pidgin.

Watch below for the video:

Despite's Tesla

The Tesla Model X happens to be one of the many luxury cars owned by the businessman.

It will be recalled that it was one of the cars used by Despite's son, Kennedy Osei, used for his lavish #Kency2020 wedding.

It is estimated to cost in the region of 100,000 dollars which translates into over 800,000 in current cedi terms.

Ghanaians react to video

Following the video of the crash into Despite's Tesla, a number of social media users have shared their thoughts.

abena_mello said:

"eiiiiii, this can even be a breakthrough for the okada rider oooo. ."

afia1604 said:

"Awwwwmy daddy despite will even give him money and let him go la."

rian909mensah said:

"Oh what can despite do in a situation like this ? Even if we sell the okada rider it will not even be enough to pay the damage."

kwaku_dunamis said:

"They don't take their time when riding."

Kennedy Osei attends Kojo Jones' wedding

Meanwhile, Despite's son Kennedy Osei who is General Manager of Despite Media turned up with his beautiful wife, Tracy Osei, for the wedding of Kojo Jones.

In a video YEN.com.gh sighted, the lovely couple is seen in beautiful outfits. While Kennedy rocked what looks like a political suit, Tracy wore a peach-coloured dress.

Source: YEN.com.gh