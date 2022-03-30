A photo of Raychel, the newly wedded wife of young Ghanaian business mogul Kojo Jones, has surfaced online

Mrs. Jones is seen wearing a see-through netted dresses that reveal the undergarments she wore

Some people have reacted to the photo and left many comments, including that Raychel is a very beautiful woman

A photo of the wife of young Ghanaian business mogul Kojo Jones, Raychel Osei, now Mrs. Jones, has popped up on the internet.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Raychel is seen rocking a netted black jumpsuit that is seen-through.

Her bra and undergarments were plain for all to see due to the make of the attire she was wearing.

Raychel is fair in all places and posed beautiful with a soft smile while flaunting her handbag.

Fans react to Raychel’s photo

The photo has triggered some reactions online with some using emojis.

Nana Yaa Akwaboah, for instance, commented that Raychel was almost naked:

nanayaaakwaboah: “Almost naked boi.”

To Rocky Natural Brew, Raychel is so beautiful:

rockynaturalbrew: “Wow she is soo beautiful.”

Looking at the nature of the photo, Nii Abbey said he was eager to see what people would say about the photo in the comment section:

iamniiabbeyy: “I nearly hurt my knee running to the comment session.”

Alby hay could only sigh:

alby_hay: “Mmm.”

Making headlines with plush wedding

Raychel has lived her life in the United Kingdom, where she was born, YEN.com.gh has gathered.

She made headlines with her glamourous wedding to Kojo Jones, and the wedding was extensively covered by YEN.com.gh.

The wedding had many Ghanaian celebrities, including John Dumelo and the wife, Freedom Cheddar, Hajia4reall, and many others attending.

Kojo Jones is the CEO of Empire Domus, a construction firm, and the plush white wedding to conclude their marriage ceremony was held at Labadi Beach in Accra.

Video Of How Friends Of Kojo Jones Threw Money At Him At His Traditional Marriage Drops

Meanwhile, a video from the engagement reception held following the marriage between business mogul Kojo Jones and Rachael Osei has shown wealth at its peak.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, a group of young men believed to be friends of the man of the hour, Kojo Jones, were seen spraying wads of cash on the new couple.

In what appeared to be a night of fun after a star-studded and extravagant-filled traditional marriage ceremony, Kojo Jones and his wife hosted their friends to a party.

