Baba Sadiq has said that the recent edition of the 3Music Awards was fraught with many challenges

According to him, the OB Van stopped working just minutes before the main show started and he stated it took prayers to resolve the issue

The 3Music Awards has managed to grow each year and has shown a high level of creativity with each year's edition

3Music Networks Chief Executive Officer, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu has opened up on how prayers saved the day after major setback minutes to the start of the latest edition of the awards show.

While speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Accra-based Okay FM and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Sadiq said the event had to be on hold for almost forty minutes due to technical hitches.

According to the 3Music CEO, the mixer used in the OB Van had gone off entirely and their backup mixer also failed to work.

He said he almost lost it because it was going to affect the whole production and the event they had set out to produce.

Sadiq Abdulai indicated that he had to call his father to call on Chief Imam Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu for prayers to be said for the team.

Although it was late in the night his father obliged and reached out to the Chief Imam.

According to him, the team working on the production also went on their knees to pray to God for a miracle since both their main and backup plans were backfiring.

“I went into my car to pray, Tony and co went to pray. Tony said everybody should go and pray. I went into my car to also pray," Baba Sadiq said.

He then revealed that a few minutes later one of the guys came to tell him that everything had returned to normal.

Sarkodie Was The One Supposed To Perform In Black Sherif's Place - 3Music Awards CEO

The founder of 3Music Awards, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, also opened up on the raindrop stage that Black Sherif performed on during the recent awards show.

Baba Sadiq said the stage was built with Sarkodie in mind. According to the 3Music boss, he reached out to Sarkodie and his team to discuss the idea and performance.

He however indicated that the two teams hit a snag as there was some unfinished business they were yet to resolve.

Sadiq also indicated that during the time of the deliberations, it came up that Sarkodie would have to travel out of the country.

The 3Music Awards CEO said his team was not certain if Sarkodie was going to be in town for the performance.

