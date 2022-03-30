Choqolate GH has dazzled many of her growing fanbase on social media with some new photos

The upcoming singer and businesswoman dropped the new photos as she glowed as usual in what looked like a gym session

Choqolate GH has come to be noted for dropping dazzling photos and jaw-dropping videos of herself online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Pretty Ghanaian dancehall singer and entrepreneur, Choqolate GH, has once again wowed the internet with new scintillating photos of herself which are going viral.

In the latest photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Choqolate GH was seen flaunting her natural beauty as she posed in front of a mirror in a gym.

Choqolate GH Takes Over Social Media With Her Latest Photos; Fans React (Photo credit: Instagram/Choqolate GH)

Source: Instagram

The pretty artiste and businesswoman was captured on camera as she struck some poses after her tiring gym session.

She was captured while wearing a black t-shirt over a pair of black bodycon shorts.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Choqolate GH was standing in front of the mirror as she posed for the selfie which she went on to post on her social media handle.

After posting the photo, Choqolate GH captioned it:

"You don’t get what you wish for ! You get what you work for ! WORKOUT! GYM"

Fans of Choqolate GH react to the photos

Many followers of the gorgeous young lady took to the comment section to shower sweet words on her.

admaral_aj_ came in with the comment:

"Loving the work u putting out I can see the results"

briangyasi quizzed:

"Wch gym is that, I want to come exercise there"

tjnjrnewman had this to say:

"Just beautiful keep it up"

leonardorangejr added:

"I love you okay"

There were many comments that showed many people were madly in love with Choqolate GH.

Choqolate GH has always been considered as singer Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, famed as Ebony Reigns' look alike due to the striking resemblance they share.

Video Of Powerful Mallam Predicting That Ghana Would Not Qualify For World Cup Pops Up

Meanwhile, a video showing a mallam predicting that the senior national teams would not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar has popped up after his words backfired.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the mallam was seen granting an interview and was heard saying there was no way Ghana was going to pip Nigeria to book a place at the World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh