Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo’s son, John Jnr, has relocated to Canada where he is schooling.

New videos and photos sighted by YEN.com.gh show some activities of John Jnr in his school and how much fun he is having at age four.

Such good and quality treatment at school can only be afforded by rich men like Dumelo.

A collage of John Dumelo and his son. Photo credit: @misgeeonly/Instagram

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you 10 videos and photos of Dumelo’s son's good school life in Canada.

1. Fearlessly climbing a ladder to pluck apples from the tree:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

2. Happily picking apples with new friends. John would never have had such an opportunity if he schooled in Ghana.

3. It seems John picked way too many apples and is now finding it hard to carry it:

4. Enjoying the company of other pupils, and his teachers:

5. All boys affair:

6. Time with the sheep and other animals at the zoo:

7. Chief driver John Junior:

8. A playful child is a happy and smart kid:

9. So comfortable with his young friends:

10. The full squad:

Learning Agbaza in school

Even though he is far away from home, Dumelo's son is being exposed to his culture.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, he was captured learning how to dance Agbaza.

Source: Yen