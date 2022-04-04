For the past 10 years, Ghana has produced world-class musicians, being rappers, Afrobeats, and dancehall singers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

These musicians like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, etc have put Ghana on the map.

Black Sheriff, Shatta Wale, and Sarkodie (Photo credit: Instagram/Black Sheriff, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale)

Source: Instagram

But now, it looks like, the table has turned as fresh faces have taken over the mantle from the aforementioned artists.

Their songs are now topping charts and are being played in Nigeria and other countries.

YEN.com.gh has listed the three Ghanaian musicians that have taken over from the big artists.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

1. Black Sheriff:

The Konongo-born singer is not leaving any stone unturned as he is arguably the most sought-after singer in Ghana at the moment.

Killer Blacko shot to fame in 2021 with his first and second sermon tracks which caught the attention of Grammy Award-winner Burna Boy. The Nigerian star then invited Black Sheriff as they did a remix of his second sermon track.

Now, the tall lanky aggressive singer has released a new banger titled, Kwaku The Traveler.

The song is a week old and it has received massive airplay across the nation and outside the shores of the country. Black Sherif is really enjoying his fame at the moment.

2. Kelvynboy:

He needs no introduction as he has been in the music scene for the past five years. Kelvynboy is now a mature singer as he has been winning the hearts of many.

Since leaving Stonebwoy's camp he has been doing his own thing by releasing back-to-back hit songs.

His latest song that is dominating the headlines is Down Flat. Before Black Sheriff's Kwaku The Traveler, Kelvynboy's Down Flat was the number song in Ghana.

3. Camidoh:

Camidoh ended 2021 on a good note with his Sugar Cane track. The song topped charts in Ghana as many thought it was sung by a Nigerian.

As of now, the song is still gaining ground and many big radio stations in Ghana have been playing it including pubs and nightclubs.

Burna Boy Takes Black Sherif to Geneva with second sermon in video

Burna Boy, is really projecting the name of fast-rising Ghanaian singer, Black Sherif.

The Nigerian superstar has become a good friend and a mentor to the tall lanky musician from Konongo.

Burna Boy is currently on a tour in Europe and many of his fans have been following him everywhere he performs.

Source: YEN.com.gh