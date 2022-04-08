Popular actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has been widely reported to have given birth to her second child.

The actress is, however, not forthcoming with information as to whether she has indeed given birth or not.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, McBrown confirmed that she started the process for her second child long ago.

She was speaking in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah, in which she revealed that very soon, she would be having her second child.

Asked how many children she wanted to have, McBrown answered “two”. And asked again if she wanted a boy or girl, McBrown said a boy, but was quick to add that she would be happy if she should have twins or another girl.

