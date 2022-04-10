Actress Victoria Lebene has said she was unbothered after she heard about her husband Eugene Osafo Nkansah's alleged affair with Abena Korkor

Abena Korkor, in 2021, named her husband in a long damning list of men she had an affair with

The actress, however, admitted that the allegation was sensitive, but she did not allow it to tear her marriage apart

Actress Victoria Lebene has reacted to her blogger husband Eugene Osafo Nkansah's alleged affair with media personality Nana Abena Korkor Addo.

According to her, she considered the claim a normal thing after the former TV3 presenter and plus-size advocate named her husband in 2021 as one of the men she laid with.

The actress was responding to a question from A Plus, the guest host of Saturday's United Showbiz, about how she reacted when she heard about the claim.

Photos of Abena Korkor, Victoria Lebene, and Eugene Osafo Nkansah. Source: UTV

Source: Instagram

An unbothered demeanor

''I was cool with it. I just had to carry on my business because I wouldn't base hearing something on having issues with my husband. Everybody has a past. I have a past, my husband also has a past. We go from transitions to transitions to become better.

''So, if I should I hear something about my husband or heard that and go like I'm done with you; I don't think that was even close to it,'' she said.

Lebene, however, admitted that the allegation was sensitive, but she did not allow it to tear her marriage apart.

''It was very sensitive. For the first instance hearing something like that, You're human, you're like everybody is talking about it, they're calling your name Victoria Lebene, my husband, they're dragging your name,'' she said.

The actress further mentioned that she saw it as some kind of temptation that she had to manage with her husband. ''I didn't have to wail about it or cry.''

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh