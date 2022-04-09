Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has cut his widely-known short dreadlocks and gone for a bald look

Shatta Wale showed off his new bald look in a recent photo on Snapchat which is being circulated on other platforms

The photo of the music star has gathered loads of mixed reactions over his looks among social media users

Dancehall music stalwart, Shatta Wale, know in in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr has debuted a brand new look on social media.

Shatta Wale who has been known for a signature haircut and dreadlocks style which is usually dyed in bold colours has gone bald.

The Dancehall King, as his fans prefer to call him, was spotted with the bald look in one of his latest photos on Snapchat.

Shatta Wale has cut his hair and gone bald Photo source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

In the photo which has been reposted on other social media platforms, Shatta Wale is seen lying down on a bed with his bare chest.

Sharing the photo, Shatta Wale inscribed on it that he had cut his hair in the morning and was ready to be more wicked going forward.

"I cut my her all this this morning, I want to look more wicked," he said with smiling emojis.

It is not known whether the music star has cut his hair in reality or only used an app to go bald but the photo has got a lot of attention.

See the photo as sighted on Instagram:v

Shatta Wale's bald photo stirs mixed reactions

The new-look Shatta Wale has stirred mixed reactions among social media users. While some found it funny, others thought the musician was not good-looking as a bald man.

manyekorkorluv said:

"Shatta wale too e no fine kraaaa michel norrr go bright am."

her._secret said:

"Broken Heart anaa???."

janet196919 suggested it was because of Michy's absence in his life:

"Since Michy left dis guy his life make something ooi."

delphinhougla said:

" since yesterday I no laugh,make I laugh this one."

martin_marley said:

"Mr handsome aka Ghana most handsome ."

theresabukari3 said:

"Gh most handsome."

asantekingsleykwaku said:

"Ahuofe shatta."

Source: YEN.com.gh