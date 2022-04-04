Abena Korkor Addo has sent a reply to former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan after he made some revelations about her

Gyan had claimed in a video he once had to virtually force Korkor out of his car when she tried to join him home

But Korkor who says Gyan lied about the story of her joining his car and asking him to take her home has cursed him in a video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mental health advocate Abena Korkor Addo has hit back at former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan over an audio recording that circulated on social media recently.

In the audio shared by Kwame A-Plus, Asamoah Gyan narrated an encounter he once had with Abena Korkor.

The football icon indicated that Abena Korkor sat in his car and demanded that he takes her home but he dropped her off somewhere.

Asamoah Gyan's reply to Abena Korkor has got her infuriated Photo source: @missabenakorkor, @asamoah_gyan

Source: Instagram

He explained that they met at an event at Rockstone's Office but he had to refuse her request because Korkor had made a name for herself as a controversial person.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Gyan's audio surfaced weeks after Korkor claimed on social media that she had something intimate to do with him in the past. His story was to deny the allegations.

But in one of her latest posts on Instagram, Abena Korkor has described Gyan as a liar. According to her, she only asked to sit in the car because her feet were hurting from wearing high heels for a long time.

She further claimed that the football star had been chasing her and wanting a piece of her. She went on to drop curses on Gyan and his descendants for what she described as lies about her.

"Whether you move heaven and earth @asamoah_gyan3 you will never have this p*ssy to misuse. Desperation and hyper sexuality is what allowed some of your colleagues get a piece of me. Never again.

"All you have is some little money, #nolove , #norespect and #nojoy. May your lies transcend through your generations to come. You hold the key to their blessings. A great legacy is a good life and owning up to your mistakes.

"This men have failed their generation. Learn from King David and read psalms. He was a sinner but prayed for forgiveness. I invite you to give your life to Christ to empower young girls and women. Stop abusing and taking advantage all in the name of celebrity fame. #MayGodHelpUsAll," her caption read.

See the post below:

Abena Korkor Speaks On Dealing Drugs To Raise Money For School

Meanwhile, Abena Korkor has also opened up about allegations of dealing in drugs in the United States of America.

In a new video YEN.com.gh, she claimed to have dealt in drugs to be able to raise money for medical school in Ukraine after she had gained admission.

The allegations had been made against Korkor by Kwame A-Plus who has set his sights on her within the past few days with an aim to expose her.

Source: YEN.com.gh