Baby Lorde has been spotted in adorable photos looking all smiles as she posed for the camera on the streets of Canada

Baby Lorde is the daughter of popular Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku and she has been wowing her fans with her cute photos

She is one of the few celebrity kids who have had their Instagram account verified as she has over 100k followers

Baby Lorde, the first daughter of Ghanaian actress, Kafui Danku, is so adorable as her latest photos tell it all.

The celebrity is living in Canada with her parents and her photos from the North American country have hit the internet.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Baby Lorde looks so cute as she was chilling on the street of Canada.

Baby Lorde: Kafui Danku's Daughter All Smiles In Adorable Photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Baby Lorde)

Source: Instagram

From the photos, she proved why she is a celebrity kid as she walked in the shadows of her mom by giving an awesome posing.

Here is her caption for the photos:

#DownTown On A Sunday

Fans react to Baby Lorde's photos showing her posing skills

The photos have garnered some adorable reactions from Baby Lorde's ardent followers on Instagram.

growingupwithazariah:

Downtown has the best fun

kybear_maya:

Always fun downtown

wissywisam:

Have fun sis

perfectglam6:

Sweetheart

