Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has been dragged to court by his manager for some issues that came up between them

He has been served a writ and expected to appear in court within eight days from April 11, 2022, the day the writ was signed

The court has placed an injunction on Black Sherif, to, among other things, stop all performances until the case is heard and ruled on

The current reigning young Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, is in trouble following being dragged to court by his manager.

Known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Shariff, the musician has been served a writ signed on April 11, 2022, to appear in court within 8 years, otherwise, the court would take action without any further notice to him.

The court has also placed injunction on Black Sherif, including that he stops him from performing at events, also, all proceeds from online streaming, others, should be with the manager.

A collage of Black Sherif and the writ of summons. Photo credit: @blacksherif_ @iamphylxgh/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif's issue with manager

According to reports, the fast-rising Ghanaian rapper packed his things out of the house his manager got him without his knowledge.

The manager is said to have visited him only to find the house empty, leading him to raise the alarm in the media.

Source: YEN.com.gh