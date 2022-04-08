Young Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has begged Ghanaians to stop comparing him with Shatta Wale

He says he recognises that Shatta Wale is way ahead of him and he has not yet reached Wale's level

Black Sherif says he is a big fan of Shatta Wale and he is simply waiting to meet him for the first time after Wale returns from the US, where he is vacationing

Currently the most trending Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has said that he would not want to be compared with Shatta Wale.

He called on fans to put a stop to that because Shatta Wale is his senior and that he is not yet at his level.

Black Sherif was speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Asked if he has seen the comparison reports, Black Sherif said he has not read any of the report as of the time of the interview but has heard it from various sources.

He indicated that it was a bad thing for him to be compared with any other musician, especially Shatt Wale because Wale is way ahead of him.

When asked if he has met Shatta Wale yet, Black Sherif said no, and that he is waiting and expecting to see Shatta Wale when he returns from his US vacation.

His humility throughout the interview was felt in his voice and his facial expressions.

Source: YEN.com.gh