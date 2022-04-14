TV star Serwaa Amihere has turned heads on social media with a beautiful photo of herself in a classy gown

In the photo, the TV star was seen dazzling in the dress as she posed in a plush living room while standing in front of some curtains

Serwaa Amihere is noted for captivating social media users with beautiful photos and videos she posts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Pretty award-winning Ghanaian television personality, Joyce Serwaa Amihere, has turned heads on Instagram after she posted some photos of herself in a classy gown.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Serwaa Amihere was seen standing inside what looked like a plush living as she posed for the camera.

The media personality was seen exuding confidence as she beamed with smiles while rocking her stunning outfit.

Photos of Serwaa Amihere. Source: Serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

She was photographed wearing a caudraw gown which had an off-white attachment making the outfit look as beautiful as ever.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Serwaa Amihere complimented her outfit with her usual infectious smile, beautiful makeup and equally stunning-looking hair.

After posting the photos, Serwaa Amihere captioned them:

"Another banger..."

Fans react to Serwaa Amihere's photos

Many fans and followers of the pretty television star took to the comment section to shower praises on Serwaa Amihere.

sandraankobiah came in with:

"Serious banger!!"

dadayanke1 wrote:

)d) y3 wo d3"

rex_martey also commented:

"Miss World Serwaa"

mhyz_rhaffy also had this to say:

"Why are you soo fine mami"

afyabetty wrote:

"It’s pretty"

obeaama noted:

"Queen of Queens beautiful"

Abena Korkor Flaunts Beautiful Mother On Social Media As They Go Shopping Together

Meanwhile, controversial Ghanaian socialite, Nana Abena Korkor Addo has flaunted her mother in a rare photo she shared on her Instagram page ahead of the Easter holidays.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Abena was seen beaming with smiles as she posed in a photo with her biological mother.

According to the former Media Generale staff, they were stepping into town and heading for the market to do some shopping.

Abena Korkor appeared to be wearing a one arm sleeveless shirt and complimented her outfit with a headscarf and a pair of sunglasses.

Source: YEN.com.gh