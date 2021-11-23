A video showing the pretty daughters of Kwame A-Plus has landed on the internet

The three adorable ladies accompanied their dad to a recent television interview

They took time to introduce themselves to the rest of the world as they dad assured them of his love

Outspoken Ghanaian musician and political activist Kwame Asare Obeng known in public circles as Kwame A-Plus has for the first time put all his adorable daughters on display.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kwame A-Plus was seen in a warm hug position with two of his daughters who were on his immediate left and right.

Another daughter was standing close by as they all beamed with smiles.

Ghanaian blogger and owner of Nkonkonsa.com was heard asking the young ladies to introduce themselves to the rest of the world.

The first of the daughters mentioned her name as Ama and said she was 16 years old.

The second, who was already smiling before it even got to her called her name as Betty and said she was 14 years old.

The last girl, said she was called Ama and added her age as 13.

When asked what he had to tell his lovely daughters, A-Plus said he wanted to remind them of the fact that he loved them more than anyone or anything in the world.

He went on to say that he gates and doors were widely open to anyone who wanted to come and visit him because he had a lot of girls at home.

