Shatta Bandle has removed his new teeth to revert to his old look, which saw him with a massive gap in the middle of his mouth

The diminutive social media personality recently went viral after getting brand new teeth, with many praising the new look

In the comments section of the video shared on Shatta Bandle's Instagram page, social media users asked what happened

Ghanaian socialite and content creator Shatta Bandle was spotted in a recent video without his brand new teeth.

Shatta Bandle removes new teeth to revert to his old look. Photo source: @shatta_bandle

Source: Instagram

Shatta Bandle spotted without new teeth

Shatta Bandle took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself promoting an event he claimed to be hosting in Accra and bragging about his wealth.

In the video, the diminutive social media personality looked different. He had reverted to his old look with his new teeth missing.

In another part of the video, Shatta Bandle removed his new teeth from his pockets and explained that he had taken them to a specialist to loosen them because they were causing discomfort.

Shatta Bandle recently received fan admiration after he shared a video of himself on July 8, 2024, flaunting his new teeth for the first time after undergoing a procedure at Stonebwoy's wife Dr Louisa's dental clinic.

Below is the video of Shatta Bandle speaking without his new teeth:

Reactions to Shatta Bandle's teeth

The video of Shatta Bandle without his new teeth sparked reactions from netizens, who flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Many were amused and puzzled by his decision to remove his new teeth, and others were curious to find out what happened to them.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments

@big_topic12 commented:

"Ahh I thought you have fixed your teeth Mr handsome?🤭😂"

@abdulfatawutuhe commented:

"Why I guess your new teeth Don broke 😂."

@meetshammah commented:

"Oga where your teeth??"

@godwin_boateng_ commented:

"U removed ur teeth again??"

@bahd_bestie_de_4th commented:

"Teeth supposed the for mouth. Shatta own na for pocket 😂😂."

@reed_official commented:

"Where the teeth wey them give u last week? Which kind thing I watch for this night now? Now person no go fit sleep... is it Halloween 🎃 already?"

@dai.sy3337 commented:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Shatta teeth is in his pocket 😂😂😂😂"

Shatta Bandle gets big dent on new teeth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Shatta Bandle appeared to have lost part of his newly fixed teeth.

A video shared on Instagram showed a dent in the new teeth, which amused and puzzled his followers.

The clip showed Shatta Bandle's relatively new smile tainted by a noticeable dent in his front teeth.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh