Star actress Yvonne Nelson has shared a number of photos showing she and John Dumelo kissing

Yvonne did not give any context or explanation for the photos except love emojis which accompanied them as a caption

The actress' posts have set tongues wagging with many left confused and wondering what she might be up to

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning actress Yvonne Nelson has caused a stir on social media after releasing a number of loved-up images with her colleague, John Dumelo.

In a series of photos on her Instagram, Yvonne Nelson shared special moments she once had with Dumelo. The two are known to have been friends for a long time.

In the first photo, the two wore outfits in different shades of blue. With their hands around each other's neck, Dumelo planted a kiss on Yvonne's cheek while she smiled.

Yvonne Nelson has shared a number of kissing photos with John Dumelo Photo source: @yvonnenelsongh, @missgeeonly

Source: Instagram

She shared the photo without saying much but adding only a love emoji.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The next time, she shared a short video of herself and Dumelo goofing around with camera effects. While she only added a love emoji as a caption, the song attached to the video was Londonbeat's I've Been Thinking About You which suggested that she had Dumelo on her mind.

Later, Yvonne Nelson shared another photo in which she held Dumelo by the waist while he held her face and planted a kiss very close to her mouth. That photo also had a love emoji as the caption with "JoVon" written beside the emoji.

Yvonne's kissing photos with Dumelo confuse fans

While she did not say much, the loved-up images Yvonne shared have stirred a lot of controversy under the posts. Many of her followers are confused as to what she is up to with her posts. Others have also criticized her for posting these photos when she knows the man is married to another woman.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the interesting reactions to Yvonne's posts below.

longdiva_bigwan said:

"Ha, this is getting too much naw This man is married, I am sure his wife won't like this."

zil_witgifted_hands said:

"You’ve been posting a lot of loved up pictures of yourself and John recently, Wetin Dey sup?."

nharnah_vibes said:

"What's Yvonne playing at .... Grow up the man is married with kid."

elvison_70s said:

"But let's be clear is not good to post these pics u know he is married her wife won’t be happy at all."

Yvonne Nelson shares controversial birthday wish for Dumelo

Similarly, Yvonne Nelson recently stirred controversy with the birthday post she made about Dumelo.

Yvonne shared a photo of them kissing on Twitter and described Dumelo as her handsome longtime bestie.

The nature of the photo has angered some fans who believe that Yvonne was being disrespectful to Dumelo's wife with that photo.

Source: YEN.com.gh