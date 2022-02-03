Popular actress Yvonne Nelson has caused a stir with the birthday post she made about her colleague actor Dumelo

Yvonne shared a photo of them kissing on Twitter, and described Dumelo as her handsome longtime bestie

The nature of the photo has angered some fans who believe that Yvonne was being disrespectful to Dumelo's wife with that photo

Ghanaian star actress, Yvonne Nelson, has stirred controversy online with her birthday message to her colleague actor John Dumelo.

She shared a photo of Dumelo holding and kissing her so deeply on the cheeks that some fans have found it offensive.

In the caption of the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Yvonne described Dumelo as her “handsome longtime bestie”.

Fans divided over Yvonne’s photo and caption

The majority of people who have reacted to the photo have said in plain terms that it was a wrong photo to be chosen by Yvonne because Dumelo is a married man.

Some of them said they thought Yvonne and Dumelo would have married because of the close friendship they had back then before she gave birth to her daughter Ryn.

Dumelo's wife celebrates his birthday with videos

Meanwhile, John Dumelo's wife has celebrated his 38th birthday with with beautiful videos taken at his birthday party.

In one of the videos, Dumelo is seen happily dancing but nearly broke his left leg in the process.

In that video published by YEN.com.gh, Dumelo was seen with friends and family all around him while he boogied up and down with his favourite music.

Yvonne, on the other hand, was in the news following her gigantic school building and facilities, Just like Mama.

