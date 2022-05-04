Strongman's 2-year-old daughter, Simona Osei Strong, has got Ghanaians talking with her new video

She was reciting the months of the year and she did it correctly right from January through to December

Many fans are amazed at Simona's intelligence, smartness, and boldness and so they have praised her

The daughter of Ghanaian rapper, Simona Osei Strong, has amazed fans with a video reciting the months of the year.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Simona’s Instagram, she is seen happily naming the months of the year while making gestures with her fingers.

In a song form, Simona mentioned January right through to December.

A collage of Simona and Strongman. Photo credit: @simonaoseistrong/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She mentioned some of the names in a funny way with a different accent, and this has got fans admiring her so much.

Fans react to Simona’s video

The 2-year-old Simona’s video has triggered massive reactions online with some wondering if she is really two years old.

To others, Simona has grown passed her age as her smartness is that of a five-year-old child.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

myzz.dee.503: “How old is madam again pls.”

hajiahtimat: “It is how you said February for me....awww much love dear....you doing amazing proud of the young champ you becoming.”

iamkonaduadepa: “Febril March for you.”

simonastrongfanpage: “Smart baby.”

nana_affi_yawson_: “It’s the fingers for me.”

kumasitv: “My baby is too smart and beautiful Simona is growing beautifully paaa Our superstar is too smart.”

vivianyeboah_1: “Hmmmmm this girl abrewa paaa.”

abena_mello: “You are soo smart. Good job girl.”

beautyqueen0707: “We love to see this smart babygirl.”

franca.nyarko: “The oh makes it sweeter.”

mavisayimah: “Brilliant girl.”

iamkonaduadepa: “Is the fingers for us @nanaamastrong put your hands down when teaching her.”

shenty_baby: “Very intelligent.”

miss.saka: “Pls can I take her on date any day I come to Kumasi"

_queendhora: "You keep doing better each day ...starrr girl."

abhena_bhetty: "Well done baby Simona."

Source: YEN.com.gh