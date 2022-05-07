Musician Fameye has won the Songwriter of the Year on day one of the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, VGMA23

The Industry Night edition happened at the Accra International Conference Center on Friday, May 6, 2022

This additional achievement comes not long after the singer announced the birth of his second child following the release of his new album

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Musician Fameye has won the Songwriter of the Year at the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, VGMA23, which came off Friday, May 6.

The first night of the prestigious event happened at the Accra International Conference Center.

Dubbed Industry Night edition, day one saw sterling performances from the singer Wendy Shay, the dancehall musician Samini, the singer Kofi Kinaata, the rapper Amerado, and other acclaimed performers.

Photos of Fameye. Source: Fameye

Source: Instagram

Fameye, born Peter Famiyeh Bozah, clinched the VGMA23 Songwriter of the Year, previously held by the singer Kofi Kinaata who won the last four awards in a row.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The hosts for the night were musician Ahiagbe Edem and media personality AJ Sarpong.

See other winners on the night below:

African Artiste of the Year - Wizkid

Producer of the Year - MOGBeatz

Music for Good - Greedy Men (Stonebwoy)

Instrumentalist of the Year - Joshua Moszi

Music Video of the Year - Bosom PYung - Nyinya

Male Vocal Performance - Kwaisey Pee (Amazing God)

Female Vocal Performance - Niiella (Where You Are)

Lifetime Achievements Award - Agya Koo Nimo

Unsung act of the Year: Gambo

Fameye Welcomes 2nd Child As He Drops 2nd Album

Not long ago, Fameye welcomed his second child nearly three years after his first son Arvid Famiyeh Jnr. was born.

The Praise singer revealed this in a Twitter space conversation dubbed The Listening Party Space by Ato Kwamina, according to the Ghana Weekend.

The singer broke the news about the birth of his second child while reviewing his latest album, Songs of Peter

Photos and activities of how Nana Ama McBrown's daughter rocks at age 2

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously published an article on Baby Maxin, the daughter of popular actress Nana Ama McBrown.

Baby Maxin will be clocking three on February 21, 2022, and fans, as well Ghanaians as a whole are in high anticipation of her birthday photos and celebration.

We published a brief recap of Baby Maxin’s sweet photos and activities that show how she rocks and enjoys age two.

Source: YEN.com.gh