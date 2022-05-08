Celebrities arrived at the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, VGMAs, glittering in their gorgeous ensembles

KiDi, Mr. Drew, Lydia Forson, S3fa, Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo and a host of other entertainment personalities graced the red carpet with their flawless looks

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the sizzling red carpet moments of celebrities posing for the camera

The 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, VGMAs, came off at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center, AICC.

The two-day prestigious event happened on the nights of Friday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, 2022, with singer KiDi emerging as the Artiste of the Year.

Celebrities showed up in style looking gorgeous in their best outfits to grace the red carpet on the first and second day of the awards night.

The occasions also saw spectacular performances from musicians during the two-day event.

Singer Wendy Shay, the dancehall musician Samini, the singer Kofi Kinaata, the rapper Amerado, and other stars thrilled fans with some of their popular songs on the first night.

The second day saw captivating performances from Black Sherif, Kelvyn Boy, S3fa, D-Black, Joemettle, Niiella, and other top singers on Saturday, May 7.

Before attention shifted to the auditorium, the stars showed off in fabulous ensembles on the red car.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the sizzling red carpet moments for your view.

1. Rock Star Kuami Eugene shows off his fashion quality at the red carpet of the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

2. Giovani Caleb and his co-host at the red carpet of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

3. Actor Prince David Osei at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards red carpet.

4. Artiste of the Year KiDi flaunts his fashion credentials at the red carpet of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

5. Singer Hajia4Reall glows in her sparkly dress.

6. John Dumelo at the red carpet of the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

7. Mr. Drew doing the magic at the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ceremony.

8. S3fa on the red carpet of the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

9. Actress Yvonne Nelson poses for the camera in her stunning dress.

10. Actress Lydia Forson arrives on the red carpet of the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

VGMA23 Full List Of Winners

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Stonebwoy, Fameye, Wizkid, MOG Beatz, Kwaisey Pee, and other musicians won awards on the first day of the two-day event.

The second day saw Balck Sherif, Ohemaa Mercy, Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, among others, winning.

YEN.com.gh compiled the full list of winners for Day 1 and Day 2. (List is still updating).

