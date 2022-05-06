Michy, Shatta Wale's ex-girlfriend, has announced with a photo that she is expecting a new baby

Michy released the baby bump photo on her birthday and captioned it: "Meet my sweet bundle of joy"

Many people have expressed joy for Michy and have sent her many congratulatory messages; while others are confused

Shatta Wale’s former girlfriend, Michy, has surprised many with a baby bump photo she released on her birthday.

In an orange-themed photoshoot, Michy looked all radiant as she displayed her bare tummy for all to see.

In the caption that came with the photo, Michy called on her fans to “meet her bundle of joy”, an expression used to describe a baby bump or baby when it is born.

Michy’s photo triggers reaction

The photo has got many people congratulating Michy and wishing her well.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

pamie_ordette: “Woow congrats huni.”

lionnefinest: “Eeiiii mummy I still don’t understand.”

mhyz_rhaffy: “Happy birthday hun and congratulations.”

cripsyjulia: “Congratulation.”

lionnefinest: “Happy birthday my Goddess. I love you so much.”

sika_mp3_roff: “Wow congrats.”

mharme_ahkosua: “I’m confused here but anyway, happy birthday pretty Michelle....may God’s will be done in your life dear.”

rebeccaamanor: “Congrats.”

chriselle_spa: “Happy birthday sis and congratulations again.”

agyemang_a_f: “She dey preg.”

mz_masiah: “Am i the only one confused.”

adwoa_bernice1: “Congratulations.”

domieella: “Happy birthday am confuse here.”

akwa_vicino.gh: “Hbd and congrats.”

shatta_tina: “Happy happy birthday to my sweetest Queen may your new age be blessed.”

nalin_fitness_apparel: “Wow Happy birthday Queen and congratulations you deserve all the happiness.”

mzyidaama: “Happy birthday sweetheart May all your wishes come to pass mama I love you hun.”

elorm_online: “'How can u tell us this story'... Happy birthday.”

emilyampadunyarko: “Congratulations dear. Happy birthday. May the lord bless and favour.”

Michy's son Majesty orders Akufo-Addo to fix fuel prices

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the story of Michy's son with Shatta Wale, Majesty, calling on Akufo-Addo to solve the hike in petroleum prices.

