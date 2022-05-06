Former girlfriend of Shatta Wale, Michy, today announced the supposed name of her unborn "second child"

Celebrating her 27th birthday, she took to Instagram to share photos of her baby bump announcing the news

Michy coming out with this news has stirred up mixed reactions among her fans with some jumping to excitement and congratulating her and other acting confused

Former girlfriend of Shatta Wale, Michy is celebrating her 27th birthday today in grand style by sharing some pregnancy photos.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the Business Mogul disclosed that her second born child would be named Alpha.

Disclosing the gender of her unborn child, she captioned the photo,

My army of boys to defend and protect me unconditionally

In a series of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Michy is seen to be covered in an orange silk fabric with her right hand holding her baby bump, with her right legs showing a lot of skin.

Her looks portrays that of a goddess with a golden star studded head piece on her head to accentuate her looks. She wore a golden choker and a huge bangle bracelet wrapping her wrist.

Pregnancy photos of Michy triggers reaction

Ghanaian Actress, @sellygalley commented on the photo saying:

Congratulations and a happy happy birthday. Many more blessings through the year and beyond

Journalist, @serwaaamihere commented:

Happy birthday beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Ghanaian actress and socialite, @akuapem_poloo said:

Congratulations beautiful strong woman

Singer, @yaayaaofficial also replied to the post saying:

Happy birthday beautiful @michygh ❤️

@jemmie_green said:

Wait whattttt am so happy for u girl happy birthday and congratulations

@queeniemuzikk replied:

Congrats Mama

Another fan, @lionnefinest commented

Congrats Goddess

