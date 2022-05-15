Fashion star Nana Akua Addo and star actress Juliet Ibrahim represented Ghana at the 2022 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA)

The prestigious event happened at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Nigeria, on Saturday, May 14

The two entertainment personalities delivered stunning fashion appeals decked out in gorgeous ensembles for the occasion

Fashion icon Nana Akua Addo and star actress Juliet Ibrahim showed in style at the eight African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA22) held on Saturday, May 14.

The pair lit up their social media accounts with stunning photos decked out in the breathtaking ensembles they wore to the 2022 edition of the event, which happened at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Nigeria.

Fashion impresario Nana Akua Addo displayed the art and culture of Japan, known as the Geisha.

Connotation of her outfit

''The Japanese word GEISHA literally means “ART PERSON”. I embody art in its fullest, expression elements, colors, beauty, grace, and discipline,'' she said on Instagram.

''I am so honored to be wearing the Japanese Geisha, an embodiment of womanhood, unique beauty, grace, and mystery,'' she added.

On her part, Juliet Ibrahim dripped in an outfit by Lakimmy Fashion. The gorgeous dress came with a veil, as seen in the several portraits on her Instagram page.

See the photos below:

Juliet Ibrahim:

