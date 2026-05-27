Ghanaian musician Keche Joshua has disclosed that he was paid GH₵80,000 to appear in longtime rival Pappy Kojo's newly released music video for Customer, describing the collaboration as strictly a business transaction with no personal reconciliation involved.

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Speaking on MX24 TV, Joshua said he accepted the offer despite the pair's well-publicised social media feud, making clear that money, not a patched-up friendship, was the motivation.

"I was paid GH₵80,000. So when I finished my part, I just left. I didn't even talk to him; I was just there for business," he said.

He added that after shooting his scenes, he left immediately without any interaction with Pappy Kojo.

Beyond the fee revelation, Keche used the interview to speak on his approach to music, saying he and his group deliberately avoid making songs that are too complex for fans to sing along to.

He noted that with the many pressures Ghanaians already face daily, musicians have a responsibility to keep their music simple and accessible.

"If you are a musician and you're doing it for the people all the time, just get them something very simple for them to sing along," he said.

He cited Joey B's News at 7 as an example of a song with a compelling storyline, adding that he personally enjoys it even though he is still struggling to memorise the lyrics.

Source: YEN.com.gh