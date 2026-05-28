Hundreds of suburban homes across the Weija-Gbawe municipality have been completely submerged under heavy torrents following an emergency, controlled spillage of the Weija Dam

GWCL authorised the opening of all major spill gates after the dam’s reservoir water levels aggressively scaled past the 48-foot critical safety threshold, threatening a catastrophic structural breach

The massive, high-velocity discharge has left thousands of citizens completely displaced, cut off primary transit corridors, and triggered a full-scale humanitarian response across the Ga South enclave

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The delicate balance between metropolitan infrastructural safety and rural-urban community preservation has collapsed into a major ecological emergency along the Densu River basin.

Heavy flooding in Weija-Gbawe as Ghana Water Limited opens spill gates at Weija Dam, displacing thousands and triggering a humanitarian crisis in coastal areas. Image credit: citinewsroom

Source: UGC

The defensive engineering decision to release millions of gallons of excess water from the Weija Dam has turned low-lying communities into an expansive, waterlogged disaster zone, exposing the severe climate vulnerabilities of Ghana's coastal capital expansion.

Weija Dam reaches the 48-foot red line

According to an official crisis directive issued by the management of Ghana Water Limited on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, the water inflows entering the reservoir from the Eastern Region had placed an unprecedented, potentially fatal hydrostatic pressure on the concrete dam walls.

Faced with the imminent threat of a total, uncontrolled structural breach that would have cleanly wiped out the entire downstream sector of Accra, engineers activated emergency safety protocols, swinging open all available spill gates to aggressively bleed the reservoir down to safe operating metrics.

"The dam’s water level had aggressively scaled past the critical 48-foot red line," the official GWL corporate statement explained.

"Necessitating the immediate opening of all spill gates as a mandatory precautionary measure to protect the structural integrity of the facility. The controlled spillage is a standard, unreserved safety procedure implemented during periods of exceptional rainfall when increased inflows place immense pressure on the dam’s capacity."

Source: YEN.com.gh