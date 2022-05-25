Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has married a new wife and there are issues arising

She has spoken for the first time after the wedding and called one lady rumour monger names

Among other things, the ex-wife, Patricia, has accused Lil Win of maltreating, and beating her up

Kumawood actor Lil Win’s former wife, Patricia, with whom he has three children, all boys, has spoken for the first time after his second marriage.

Lil Win has married another woman, Maame Serwaah, who was based in America before their marriage.

Patricia seems to be very pained and bitter about the matter and she has not failed to let the world know how she feels about it.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Patricia, in an interview, attacked one lady who claims to be her sister with unprintable language.

She even attacked the lady's physical appearance, calling her too busty for a person like her and described it badly in the Akan language.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, this lady claimed to be a sister to Patricia, and said that Patricia was going mad because of Lil Win's second marriage.

However, Patricia has denied having any relationship with the said lady, and called her a liar.

According to her, she has never set eyes on her before and so she does not really know her.

Following her rants, the interviewer asked her if she was still in love with Lil Win.

“Oh, not anymore. I used to really love him very much, but the pain he has brought to me is enough to take the love away,” she said.

Patricia went on to narrate how she made sacrifices for Lil Win, including giving him a 1,500 cedis someone gifted her.

To her, the actor never remembered the good things she did for him but only the bad and stood on it to break their marriage.

According to her, as if to say he was only managing her, Lil Win once told her that if he should get what he wanted, one day, he would have nothing to do with her.

However, because she was young and was in love, she did not know Lil Win meant his words until they started having serious issues in their marriage.

Patricia also accused Lil Win of beating her up, causing her to suffer in silence because of their children.

See the video here:

