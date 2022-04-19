Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, is in the news for dumping his first wife after becoming rich

The first wife's sister has spoken in a video and severely criticised the actor and called him ungrateful

She narrated how Patricia supported Lil Win, and the sacrifices she made for him when he had nothing

Many people have reacted to the video and are not happy with the actor getting married to another woman

Popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has been severely criticsed for his new marriage to his new wife, Maame Serwaa, who is based in the United States of America.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a lady who identified herself as a sister to Lil Win’s first wife Patricia, said she was disappointed in the actor.

According to her, the family never liked the idea that Patricia would be involved with Lil Win but out of love, she did not listen to the family.

A collage of Lil Win with first and current wife. Photo credit: @YEN.com.gh @officiallilwin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She went on to say that the actor did not even marry Patricia officially, but she had three children for him.

According to the lady, things were hard for them when they cohabited, but Patricia played her role well in ensuring that they had what to eat at home.

Even when you started chasing movie producers around with broken heels, and because you think you had the talent to act, Pat was supportive and would show up for you,” the lady said about Lil Win.

She is pained that her sister might not get a man to marry her because she has had not one or two kids but three for Lil Win.

In today’s Ghana, which man would like to marry a woman with three children, Patricia, which man,” she queried.

According to her, Patricia’s life has turned upside down with pain, regrets, and broken heart due to the disappointment from Lil Win which she never expected.

To her, Lil Win chose the new woman because she comes from a rich family.

Fans react to the claims in the video

The video has triggered reactions from fans of the actor, and they left some comments.

They are not happy that the actor left his first wife who toiled with him when he had nothing.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

marb_collections: “she could have made her point clear without insulting him..... Judging someone base on hear say.”

jenniferkorankyewahaddo: “Hmmm Asem oo Men.... use and dump ay3 fu ama lilwyn nso ay3 bi bio3....”

aziznadia3: “So that is not the first wife?.”

myzz.tiwaa: “The sad truth.. lilwyn seff dump woman eiii .. gh men yooo.”

maameu84: “The truth hurts n thas exactly wat this lady is saying, the sad truth!!, a lady will be with a man through the hard times but when the pocket is gud p3 then he dawgs u n go in for another woman n spend on her! Lyf isn't fair koraa oooh hmmmm.”

Lil Win marries another woman

YEN.com.gh earlier published the video from the wedding of Lil Win and the new wife.

