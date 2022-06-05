Ghanaian actor Ephraim Psalm-Adjeteyfio has been laid to rest following a funeral service at Trade Fair on Saturday, June 4, 2022

The late veteran movie personality died on April 8, 2022, from health complications that include cardiomegaly and high blood pressure

Personalities in the entertainment industry were present at the burial service to mourn with the family of the late actor

The actor, who died at age 64 on April 8, 2022, from health complications, is survived by four children, including two women and two men.

Personalities in the entertainment industry, including the veteran actor Pattington Papa Nii Papafio and George Quaye, were present at the burial service to mourn with the family of the late actor.

Photos of Pattington Papa Nii Papafio, George Quaye, and others at Psalm Adjeteyfio's funeral. Source: GNA

Before his demise, Psalm-Adjetefio had starred in movies like Papa Lasisi, The Chosen One, American Boy, and The Scent of Danger.

He will be best remembered for his role in the popular television drama series, Taxi Driver.

See the photos and videos below:

