Beautiful Lady Dances at Workplace, Shakes Waist in Video Without Fear of Sack, Many Praise Her
- A worker at a pharmacy jumped on a TikTok dance challenge while at work and showed off her moves
- In a clip that generated massive reactions, the lady shook her waist while moving, a dance act she pulled off smoothly
- Many people who reacted to her video complimented her beauty, as some said she should make more dance clips
A young lady working at a pharmacy has shown just how happy she is in a TikTok video that has gone viral.
In the clip, the lady made some leg and waist moves on the aisle. While dancing, she wore a smiling face.
Happy worker
During her performance, her colleague who was behind the camera kept hyping her, making the worker dance more.
After dancing, the worker looked back and laughed at what she just did.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 60,000 likes with more than 800 comments.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:
Samantha Mienies said:
"Hey hey gal u jst made my day."
Wade said:
"The Commentator understood the assignment."
chidozienosike said:
"wow what a sweet beauty, with a marvelous dance."
Amusan Moses Amusan said:
"you are too beautiful pretty babe."
Lord_Smile said:
"happiness is free dear."
Haus Of Alyssa said:
"I mean she ridein the whole riddim on point."
Lloyd Maboho said:
"Another one please, i was still mopping the swimming pool."
