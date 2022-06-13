John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty Mawunya, organised a plush birthday party for their daughter over the weekend

Dumelo and Gifty's daughter who had been kept a secret until now turned one year old on Friday, June 10, 2022

Videos from the beautiful ceremony which was attended by Nadia Buari and others have just emerged on social media

Actor and politician John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty Mawunya, have held a party in celebration of the first birthday of their daughter.

Dumelo's daughter turned one year old on Friday, June 10, 2022. The proud parents took to their various social media pages to share images of the adorable little girl. Gifty even shared photos from the days of her pregnancy.

John Dumelo hosted a lovely birthday party for his daughter Photo source: @kindahamoui

The announcement of their daughter's birthday and the images which were the first-ever of the girl on social media surprised their followers many of who shared their best wishes for her.

Following the social media celebrations, Dumelo and his wife organised a lovely party to usher in their daughter's new age.

The party saw family and friends of the couple joining them to celebrate their adorable daughter's birthday.

Among the notable personalities who attended the wedding was actress Nadia Buari (as seen in the picture above).

Below are a few videos from the party which have been sighted by YEN.com.gh.

1. Dumelo, Gifty, and their son John Jnr help the celebrant to cut her birthday cake:

2. Dumelo's wife with her sister Sena and one of their friends, Miss Akua:

