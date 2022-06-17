Actress and Instagram model Shugatiti turned a year older on Thursday, June 16, 2022, and celebrated with a party at Kempinski

Shugatitis party attended by Tracey Boakye, Kwaku Manu and others had many notable moments with the cutting of a cake made like a woman's back topping them all

The birthday cake of Shugatiti has stirred loads of reactions from social media users who have been astonished

Ghanaian actress and Instagram model Shugatiti, known in private life as Abena Serwaa Frimpong, has set tongues wagging on social media.

Shugatiti's new trend is coming from the emergence of a video of her 'unconventional' birthday cake.

The actress turned a year older on Thursday, June 16, 2022. She celebrated with a party held at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

Shugatiti got many talking with her birthday cake

Shugatiti's birthday ended up as a fun moment with some Ghanaian stars in attendance. Tracey Boakye, Kwaku Manu, Akwaboah, and many others were present to celebrate with her.

One of the most notable moments from the party was when the actress was helped by her friends to cut the cake.

Shugatiti's birthday mimicked her backside

One of the videos from the party sighted on the Instagram blog @nkonkonsa showed Shugatiti standing behind the cake. Tracey Boakye and others stood with her and sang while she cut it.

Interestingly, the cake was made in the form of a human from the waist downwards. It looked more like someone with a protruding backside just like Shugatiti herself. It had brown skin with white icing as pant and even had something like beads on.

Inscribed on the cake was the writing "Shuga is hot like the cake", and an obvious likening of the actress figure to what was shown in the cake.

Watch the cake-cutting moment below:

Another video on blogger, @ghkwaku's page, showed how the cake was brought to the birthday venue.

Shugatiti's birthday cake stirs reactions

The cake for Shugatiti's birthday has stirred mixed reactions o social media. While some found it amusing, others did not and criticised her.

barfiakyiaamillicent2020 said:

"Eiii wat a cake ."

stel_henss said:

"The cake dieer 10 k oo."

rabbinotabi said:

"One word that came into my mind was 'fool'. You have the courage to mention the tripartite being in your blasphemy. "Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain" is the second or third of God's Ten Commandments to man in the Abrahamic religions. Exodus 20:7 reads: Thou shalt not take the name of the LORD thy God in vain; for the LORD will not hold him guiltless that taketh his name in vain." May God have mercy on you. Read John 3:16-20 at your perusal."

