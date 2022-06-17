Actress and model, Shugatiti, celebrated her birthday on June 16 and this had social media buzzing after Tracey Boakye showed up in style

Tracey Boakye came through for her good friend and sprayed her with 100 dollar notes as she danced and smiled while collecting them

The video which has since gone viral has got many people talking and wondering whether it is a publicity stunt or genuine

Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye who is referred to as East Legon Landlady truly came out for actress and model, Shugatiti, at her birthday dinner.

Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso who is well-known in showbiz as Shugatiti celebrated her birthday on June 16 and this had social media buzzing after Tracey Boakye showed up and started spraying her with 100-dollar bills.

Tracey Boakye and Shugatiti. Photo Source: tracey_boakye @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

The dinner which was held at Kempinski saw many celebrities throng the 5-star hotel dressed in style. Celebrities including Gambo, Tracey Boakye, Akwaboah Jnr among others joined the party.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shugatiti is seen wearing a short red feathery dress. As the birthday celebrant, she showed up in style rocking a blonde wig with flawless makeup, with the perfect nails.

Per the video shared online, it is alleged that Tracey Boakye sprayed a total of $5000 on the birthday girl. The amount is about GH₵39,239.24 with the current exchange rate on Google.

Many people react to Tracey Boakye spraying dollars on Shugatiti video

ameyaw112:

Im still counting....

annie_makafui:

Tracey is just one realest people I know...❤️

cindikayy_fashion_outlet

It's the look on kwaku manu's face for me

123_pearls:

Tomorrow p3...it would turn nationwide fight.....we de3...we can't separate oo

saraphina.aa:

hyper remove the zero, which 5000

pokuahaddea:

Eeeeeeiii over 39,000 anaaa mebodam

nataikins:

Ooboowaaa

thriftstore_byliz

She will take her dollars back after the video social media na scam

_aephia_lawxy:

Kwaku manu

debruyne527:

ccmore healthy n success

mashilawrings:

She will take it back .. this just for unnecessary pressure for the young girls

