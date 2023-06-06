Talented Kidz star Nakeeyat Dramani, in a TikTok video, was fashionably dressed in a yellow hoodie, cargo pants and white sneakers

The beautiful young girl walked gracefully as she jammed to Stonebwoy's "Into The Future" and left TikTok users mesmerised

Many Ghanaians marvelled at how fast the little girl who emerged as the winner of TV3's Talented Kidz in 2019 had grown

Talented Kidz star Nakeeyat Dramani recently caught the attention of TikTok users with her stylish appearance and impressive dance moves.

Talented Kidz star Nakeeyat Dramani Photo Source: real_nakeeyat

Source: TikTok

In a captivating video, the talented young girl showcased her fashion sense, donning a vibrant yellow hoodie, trendy cargo pants, and crisp white sneakers.

Nakeeyat, known for her graceful demeanour, effortlessly swayed to the beat of Stonebwoy's popular track, "Into The Future." Her smooth dance moves and infectious energy left viewers in awe, garnering admiration from all corners of the internet.

The video also served as a reminder of Nakeeyat's incredible growth since her victory on TV3's Talented Kidz back in 2019. Ghanaians, in particular, marvelled at the remarkable transformation of the young star.

Nakeeyat has truly blossomed into a talented and confident young lady, capturing the hearts of many with her immense beauty and personality.

Nakeeyat Dramani continues to prove that age is just a number when it comes to talent and passion. Her remarkable journey served as an inspiration for many Ghanaians who also wished the same for their kids.

Nakeeyat captures hearts

hajiah paah paah said:

Ghana pride we are proud of you dear

Joylove777 wrote:

Ghana first future female PRESIDENT

_Q U E E N S ❤️MO DEL_ commented:

Talent has really sent u far Allah bless u more dear

Trishmono1 reacted:

i tap into your blessings for my children

TheVoicegh68 Lady Prophet Abi wrote:

Naakee always Proud of you , Dad and Mum did great

