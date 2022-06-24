Star actress Jackie Appiah recently hosted her Nigerian colleague Luchy Donalds in her Trassaco mansion

Luchy who is often referred to as Jackie's sister because of their resemblance was taken on a tour of the house

The Nigerian actress who was amazed by the magnificence of Jackie's house could not help but shout in excitement

Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds has been left in awe after visiting the home of Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah.

Luchy Donalds recently visited Ghana and went to see her at her plush mansion at Trassaco Estates near East Legon in Accra.

Upon her arrival, Luchy who has a 'sisterly' relationship with Jackie because of their striking resemblance was taken on a tour of the magnificent building. She could just not believe what her eyes were seeing.

In a video sighted on Instagram, the Nigerian actress is seen standing on the compound of Jackie's house and showing fans around.

Overly excited by what she was seeing, Luchy Donalds could not help but gush at the sheer luxury in the house and the magnificence of the building.

"Big mansion. This is queen J's villa. Castle, castle, castle...this is hooge," she said amid some laughter from Jackie.

Check out her video below:

Jackie Appiah buys Trassaco mansion

Jackie Appiah bought herself the new house at Trasacco estate in late 2021. She is said to have moved into the two-storey building in December 2021.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the beautiful house also has a swimming pool. Videos of the plush mansion popped up showing the interior and compound.

Jackie Appiah's TV In Her Trasacco Mansion Costs GHC135k

Aside from all the recreational facilities, the actress' building is filled with many other things for her entertainment.

Jackie's television set in the living room is a Bang & Olufsen Beovision Harmony which cost her an estimated GHC135,000.

Jackie's son Damien shares photos of new house

Meanwhile, Jackie's son, Damien Agyemang, had earlier posted photos from the house on his Instagram page.

While Damien did not give any details about the place he took those pictures, the decor, swimming pool, and other items in his photos are the same as those in the videos.

