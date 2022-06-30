Pretty Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio's mother turned a year older on Thursday, June 30, 2022

The beautiful actress took to social media to share a video and photos of her gorgeous and young-looking mother in celebration

Sandra Ababio's photos and video of her mom have got many of the actress' followers marvelled by the resemblance she shares with her mother

Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has flaunted her mother in new family photos on social media.

The beautiful photos shared on the actress' Instagram page on Thursday, June 30, 2022, were to celebrate the birthday of her mother.

The photos, nine in number, show Sandra Ababio's mother displaying her beauty in different poses and outfits.

Sanda Ababio has celebrated her mother's birthday Photo source: @sandra_sarfo_ababio

In the first photo, the celebrant wore a white see-through dress and sat with her children, Ababio and her siblings. The rest of the photos had her standing or sitting alone.

Apart from the white dress, the actress' mother also wore beautiful gowns in colours including red, green, and black.

From her demeanour in the photos, Ababio's mother seemed to be very happy as she was full of smiles throughout. One thing that was also clear is the woman's stunning beauty and resemblance with her daughter.

Sharing the photos, Sandra Ababio described her mother as her love while wishing the woman a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday my love ," she said.

Earlier, Sandra Ababio had shared a behind-the-scenes video from the birthday photoshoot of her mother. She captioned:

"Happy birthday to my mother who begot me!! I love u to the moon and back! May this new age be the beginning of greater things to come!! Enjoy ur day to the fullest baby girl ."

Sandra Ababio's fans celebrate her mother

The photos and video from Sandra Ababio have warmed hearts online with many pointing to the resemblnce between her and her mother.

empreszreigns said:

"@sandra_sarfo_ababio is your mom, your twin sister, you both look the same. By the way, Happy Birthday Mommy❤️❤️❤️. Wishing you long life and prosperity and also More blessings ️️ on your new age ."

scent_ani said:

"Awww sweet sixteen❤️❤️❤️happy birthday."

arkosuaakyaa said:

"Wow so beautiful happy birthday to her."

abenahjennyluv said:

"Now we see where u got ur beauty from happy birthday to her ."

goldenayisi said:

"Eiii mummy's fotocopy... happy birthday mummy."

Sandra Shows Off Her Lookalike Mom in Photo

Prior to the birthday, Sandra Ababio had released a photo collage of herself and her lookalike mom on social media.

The actress sported a white top over tight leggings and coordinating footwear while her mother donned an African wear.

