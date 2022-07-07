Media personality Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe was filled with pride during her daughter's Speech and Price Giving Day

Popular media personality, Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe, was a proud mother during her daughter's Speech and Prize-Giving Day ceremony.

The brilliant young lady who is a pupil of North Hills International School swept every award possible at the ceremony as she was named the best student in eleven subjects.

She was also named the overall best student during the memorable occasion. Mrs Tamakloe could not hold back her excitement as she ran toward the stage to hug and kiss her daughter.

The proud mother later shared the footage on her Instagram page, mentioning the massive achievement of her smart child. Folks were impressed as they trooped in their numbers to congratulate the little girl in the comment section.

mharme_benewaa wrote:

I tap into this beautiful blessing for my children ❤️❤️❤️proud mum

menuamaa was impressed as she said:

Wow, very impressive! Proud of her! I tap into her excellence for my kids too in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ, Amen!!!!!

its_just_yaa had this to say:

Awwwww aw)siin koraa 3gu me. I don’t even know her and I’m soooo proud of her so I wonder how her mum must be feeling .

abigail_ansawaa_bentil wrote:

I tap in this blessing for children amd generation

abena_mello also commented saying:

Awwwwwww, this is beautiful

