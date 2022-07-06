Kumawood actor Don Little was seen in a romantic mood with a beautiful lady twice his size, which got folks talking

Musician , Ak Songstress , shared the video as the romantic pair looked into each other's eyes whiles Ak's 'My Proposal' played in the background

, , Fans saw the video and reacted to it as they were surprised to see Don with someone twice his size; others, however, found the love affair cute

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Kumawood sensation Don Little has given fans something to talk about after he was seen in a romantic mood with a beautiful woman twice his size.

The Don sat on the lady's lap whiles he stared deep into her eyes. Don looked like he was deeply in love as he and the lady made cute romantic gestures toward each other and could not keep their hands to themselves.

Photo: Don Little and lady twice his size Source: Ak Songstress

Source: Facebook

The love birds had Ak Songstress' love song ''My Proposal'' playing in the background while simultaneously singing the love-induced lyrics to each other. Ak shared the video of the couple on her Facebook page.

The duo looked like the perfect couple despite the disparity in size. Folks who saw the video could not help but talk about the difference in size between the love birds as they expressed surprise at the unconventional pair.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nonetheless, some people still found the couple cute as they drooled over the show of affection they displayed in the video.

YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting comments people made about the eye-catching couple.

See Video Here

Mark Arthur Junior had this to say:

Money can do everything in this world. The only thing Money can not do is your life. Money can't buy you life. I love ❤️ what am seeing

Damankah Yolandar supported the union

But you people shortness no be crime now, he too go find love

Frank Lifebell also wrote:

The power of love can be dangerous sometimes...hmm

Sam Bonzer GH commented:

Everyone deserves love

McBrown: Beautiful Videos From The 65th Birthday Of Actress' 'Rich' Mother-In Law

In other news, Nana Ama McBrown's mother-in-law, Juliana Mensah, recently turned 65 years old and celebrated in style.

Madam Juliana held a grand birthday party on Sunday, July 3, 2022, with the actress and her friends in attendance.

Beautiful videos from the lavish birthday party of McBronw's mother-in-law have surfaced on social media.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh