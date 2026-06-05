Bishop Daniel Obinim, a popular man of God, shared with his congregants who would be in charge of his funeral and burial if he passes away

Angel Obinim, as he is popularly called, insisted that what he had said must be done without fail since that is what he wants

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on his request

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Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of the International God's Way Church (IGWC), has shared details on how he wishes his funeral and burial would be when he passes away.

According to Angel Obinim, as he is popularly called, his decision is due to some things that have happened after some prominent Ghanaians passed away.

Bishop Daniel Obinim tells his church and children to take charge of his funeral and burial when he passes away. Photo credit: Bishop Obinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

The man of God said in his church on Thursday, June 4, 2026, that after he dies, his children and the church should take charge of his body and burial.

He indicated that even if his wife, Florence Obinim, is alive when he passes away, his children and the church will have the power to decide what should be done.

"When I die, only my biological children and church members should bury me. My wife and extended family should not take charge of my burial.”

Bishop Obinim clarified that his family can be present at the funeral and burial ceremony. However, they should not take charge of the event; the two groups he mentioned will handle it.

"I do not want a family member fighting my children over any property. If you want to fight for any of my properties, come now while I am alive," he admonished his family members.

Watch the X video below:

Obinim's burial wishes stir reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@PayaseVandamme said:

"Body wey dey go suffer for hades after death too, you dey give instructions. Some of these end time fake asɔfoɔ yi nso deɛ, boiɛ."

@emma5dandy wrote:

"But his wife is also part of the church 😅."

@_peterpan4 said:

"So why are the audience clapping 👏?"

@1harrismadeit wrote:

"Funny enough, he made so much sense even by citing examples of funerals that were made anyhow."

@NPKAY24 said:

"Team legal witches in the mud 😝. Since DL's issue arose, sensible folks have learnt and planned accordingly, while the ɛmmaa nkanfo folks with 💯 emotions and 0 critical thinking are still thirsting in the abundance of water 😏. Ɛɛ bobɔ ba"

@JeffreyWisekay wrote:

"He spoke his mind, but diverted the message to how bad when a man dies, how he’s buried because of a bad marriage they had with some women, especially Lumba and Apostle K Sarfo."

@bigstepper7_ said:

"The woman dey tension your man too much."

@Saint_the_Antag wrote:

"The extended family should take charge, and we'll see what happens 😂."

@_adomAsante said:

"Angel Obinim is saying something about Florence Obinim. Could it be that Sofomaame is eating herself in Spain, and your man has found out?"

@shynkills wrote:

"We are actually lost. His kids and church can’t bury him without his family, by just saying so. He should put it in writing. Else enfui."

Source: YEN.com.gh