Ghanaian music artiste, Lasmid visited Takoradi and was welcomed like a king as a large crowd gathered to meet him

Lasmid sat on the roof of a vehicle while he sang to the huge number of people who had come around to get a glimpse of him

The Friday Night hit maker has gotten a lot of buzz in recent times, and many folks were happy for him after seeing the video of his welcome in Takoradi

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Lasmid has received a lot of love in recent times and is doing very well on the music scene after releasing his break-out hit song 'Friday Night.'

The song has brought the young star a lot of publicity as people love the tune.

Photo: Lasmid Visits Takoradi Source: lasmidofficial1

Source: Instagram

The love for Lasmid was made evident when he touched down in his home city, Takoradi and was welcomed like a king by his people. He was ambushed by a large crowd who were excited to see the young superstar.

Lasmid sat on the roof of a vehicle and sang to the crowd, who screamed the lyrics to 'Friday Night'. Lasmid could not hold his excitement as he cheered on the crowd in response.

He shared the video of the exciting moment on his Instagram page and thanked the people of Takoradi for the immense love they showed him.

Folks were excited for the new superstar as they reacted to the goosebumps-inducing video.

Social Media Reactions

lady_nurse_berla said:

Our home boy ❤️Let gather here if you’re from Tadii

quame_diqqa was excited for Lasmid as he said:

I once saw him at circle 2 yrs ago walking n no one even recognize him tho he was de winner of mtn hitmaker dat yr n nw see him❤️

nii4701nii_odartey_lamptey wrote:

Enjoy your time bro

Source: YEN.com.gh